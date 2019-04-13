Pixel Tracker

Saturday, April 13 , 2019, 1:12 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

San Marcos Scores 3 Runs in 8th, Beats Dos Pueblos, 7-4

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 13, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

 

San Marcos capitalized on a Dos Pueblos throwing error and scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning and beat the Chargers 7-4 to take the three-game Channel League series, 2-1.

San Marcos is 4-7 in league play while Dos Pueblos is 6-5.

Josh Swanson started the rally with a double into right-center field. Diego Sandoval was intentionally walked and the Chargers committed an error on Erik Larson's hit to the right side. Swanson came racing home and was called safe on a close play at the plate for a 5-4 lead. 

Jack Winterbauer hit a hard ground ball up the middle that was misplayed and Sandoval and Larson scored to put the Royals up by three runs.

Swanson, who came on in relief of starter Brent Hyman, pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four.

San Marcos opened the scoring in the first inning. With two outs and two on, Dominic Roderick doubled for a RBI. Henry Manfredonia reached on an error which allowed another run to score. The following pitch got away from the catcher to allow Roderick to score and givev the Royals a 3-0 lead.

DP answered with one run in the bottom half of the first on a Mason Boelter single to drive in Evan Steinberger.

A sacrifice fly by Manfredonia in the fifth put the Royals up 4-2.

In the bottom of the fifth inning,  Steinberger and Luke Roberts hit back-to-back triples for Dos Pueblos, and the Chargers tied the score on Boelter's sacrifice fly.

Steinberger and David Leon had multipe hits for DP.  Roderick went 2 for 3 for San Marcos.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 