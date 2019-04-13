San Marcos Scores 3 Runs in 8th, Beats Dos Pueblos, 7-4

Baseball

San Marcos capitalized on a Dos Pueblos throwing error and scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning and beat the Chargers 7-4 to take the three-game Channel League series, 2-1.

San Marcos is 4-7 in league play while Dos Pueblos is 6-5.

Josh Swanson started the rally with a double into right-center field. Diego Sandoval was intentionally walked and the Chargers committed an error on Erik Larson's hit to the right side. Swanson came racing home and was called safe on a close play at the plate for a 5-4 lead.

Jack Winterbauer hit a hard ground ball up the middle that was misplayed and Sandoval and Larson scored to put the Royals up by three runs.

Swanson, who came on in relief of starter Brent Hyman, pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out four.

San Marcos opened the scoring in the first inning. With two outs and two on, Dominic Roderick doubled for a RBI. Henry Manfredonia reached on an error which allowed another run to score. The following pitch got away from the catcher to allow Roderick to score and givev the Royals a 3-0 lead.

DP answered with one run in the bottom half of the first on a Mason Boelter single to drive in Evan Steinberger.

A sacrifice fly by Manfredonia in the fifth put the Royals up 4-2.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Steinberger and Luke Roberts hit back-to-back triples for Dos Pueblos, and the Chargers tied the score on Boelter's sacrifice fly.

Steinberger and David Leon had multipe hits for DP. Roderick went 2 for 3 for San Marcos.