San Marcos Scores Late to Win; Carpinteria Softball Romps; Laguna VB Rolls

Prep Roundup

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner tripled home the go-ahead run in the seventh and Sarah Douglas followed with a RBI single, lifting San Marcos to a 3-1 softball victory at Pioneer Valley on Wednesday.

With the score tied 1-1, Hailey Fryklund led off the top of the 7th with a single to left center. She moved to second on a wild pitch and went to third on a ground out. Huerta-Leipner followed with a triple to score Fryklund and give San Marcos a 2-1 lead. Douglas singled in Huerta-Leipner for a 3-1 lead.

Hailee Rios, in relief of Huerta-Leipner, pitched three innings of shutout ball and allowed only one hit to pick up the win. She struck out five. The pitchers combined on a three-hitter and didn't allow an earned run.

Pioneer Valley took a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning and held it until the sixth. Alana Ochoa led off the inning with an infield single and moved to second on a misplayed throw to first. Cara Christian singled down the third-base line, scoring Ochoa to tie the game 1-1.

San Marcos (6-2) got two hits from Fryklund, Ochoa, Huerta-Leipner and Douglas.

The Royals open Channel League Friday at home against Buena.

San Marcos…000 001 2 – 3 11 3

Pioneer Valley…100 000 0 – 1 3 1

SM: Rios, Huerta-Leipner and Cunnison

PV: Cano and De La Paz

W-Huerta-Leipner (3-1), L-Cano

2B - SM: Cunnison

3B- SM: Huerta-Leipner



Carpinteria 10, Channel Islands 0

Amanda Blair struck out 9, didn't allow a walk and gave up only two hits in the mercy-rule win for the Warriors.

Blair also had two hits and two RBIs

Jayme DeNault collected two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs..

"The Lady Warriors played with a lot of focus and enthusiasm, resulting in excellent defensive play and good hitting," coach Henry Gonzalez said. "We feel like we are finally starting to mesh together and play consistent good softball."

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Laguna Blanca 3, Midland 0

The Owls improved to 9-2 with a 25-10, 25-3, 25-13 sweep in a Condor League match at Merovick Gym.

Laguna Blanca travels to Nordhoff in Ojai on Friday,

BOYS GOLF

Santa Ynez 469, Bishop Diego 506

Playing at the Alisal River Course, the Cardinals were lead by Ryan Mikles at 83, Alex Bollag with an 89 and Chad Damron at 100.

BOYS TENNIS

Oak Park 11, Carpinteria 7

No. 3 singles player Jeremy Saito went 2-1 on the day for Carpinteria. No. 2 Franky Hall picked up a hard-fought tiebreak win and No. 1 Jacques Jougla also won a set.

In doubles, Bryan Taira-Myles Morgan, Sam Truax-Jacob Ascencio and Kirby Zapata-Luke Nahooikaika each picked up a point.

"We are improving and are playing a wide variety of styles and players," Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant said. "In all, I am hoping we will be well adjusted for our strong league in order to compete for a playoff spot."

The Warriors are 2-6.

