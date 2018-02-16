Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:09 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

San Marcos Scores Off 2 Free Kicks in 2nd Half, Upsets Oaks Christian, 3-1

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 16, 2018 | 8:09 a.m.

San Marcos capitalized on two long Sierra Palladino free kicks and came from behind to stun Oaks Christian, 3-1, on the road in a CIF-SS Division 2 girls soccer first-round playoff match on Thursday.

Palladino tied the score in the 65th minute with a booming 40-yard direct kick that went through the goalkeeper's hands. Ten minutes later, she hit another long free kick that was cleared out of the box, but Zoe Ise stepped up and ripped the clearing ball with one-time shot that zipped past the goalkeeper at the far post for the eventual game winner.

“We’ve been her before," San Marcos coach Edwin Portillo said. "We’ve been here all year, down 0-2 at half, down 0-1 at the beginning of second half and so on. We’ve come back to tie it and win games. I told the girls we have 34 minutes to score two goals and to be patient.

"Patient we were, not rattled ... no panic at all."

Oaks Christian took a 1-0 lead in the 46th minute, when it finished a corner kick.

"Unfortunately, no one on San Marcos contested the high cross and they took advantage of it," said Portillo.

The Royals (5-5-4) kept their poise and Palladino got her chance to even the score.

"She made solid contact right to the keeper, but it had too much velocity and it went through keeper’s hands. Big play. That turned it around," said Portillo."We attacked and attacked and it paid off."

The San Marcos defense stayed strong for the remainder of the game, clearing several Oaks Christian attacks. 

On one of the clearances, Ava Castanha of the Royals got to the ball first, took it down the left side hit a chip shot over the goalkeeper's head to seal the victory.

The Royals got a solid game from goalkeeper Addie Furrer. She made a huge save in the first half after Oaks Christian's forward ran onto a through ball.

"Addie was poised and patiently waited until the perfect time to make the save," said Portillo.

The Royals play at Cypress in the second round on Tuesday.

