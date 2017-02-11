San Marcos Seeded 3rd for CIF Division 1 Girls Water Polo Playoffs

Water Polo

Channel League-champion San Marcos High School was seeded third for the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 girls water polo playoffs.

The Royals (23-5) will open against San Clemente High (17-12), the South Coast League champion at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

San Marcos advanced to the semifinals last year, losing to eventual champion Orange Lutheran.

In a revised seeding by the CIF, Dos Pueblos received the No. 4 spot over Royal of Simi Valley. The Chargers, who were fourth in the final CIF rankings, will face the unranked Highlanders on the road in the first round at Cal Lutheran University at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Royal is a league champion (6-0 in the Coastal Canyon League, 20-9 overall) while Dos Pueblos finished second in the Channel League (6-2, 20-7 overall) behind San Marcos.

Santa Barbara High (15-13), the Channel League’s No. 3 team, will host Huntington Beach High (19-10) in a wild-card game Tuesday. The winner travels to seventh-ranked Foothill High in Santa Ana for a first-round game Wednesday. Huntington Beach is the third-place team from the Sunset League.

The Division 1 quarterfinals are Saturday, Feb. 18, the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and the final on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Undefeated Laguna Beach High (27-0) is the No. 1 seed and Mater Dei (23-5) is second.

In Division 3, Los Padres League-champion Cabrillo High was seeded fourth and will play host to Righetti (18-7, Pac 8 runner-up) in a first-round game Wednesday.

Santa Ynez, which finished second in the LPL, is the top seed in Division 7. The Pirates (16-10) open at home against La Puente (Montview No. 3, 3-8) on Tuesday.

Also in the division, Cate (Frontier No. 2, 8-4) hosts Chadwick of Rancho Palos Verdes (Prep No. 4, 6-6) on Tuesday. The winners of the two games involving area schools would meet in the second round Thursday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .