Boys Basketball

San Marcos Seeded 3rd in CIF-SS 2A Boys Basketball Playoffs

Jackson Stormo leads the San Marcos boys basketball team into the CIF playoffs. The Royals open with a home game against West Ranch on Wednesday. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 11, 2018 | 9:36 p.m.

The Channel League-champion San Marcos boys basketball team received the No. 3 seed and a home game for the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A playoffs.

The playoff pairings were released Sunday.

The Royals (21-6) will host West Ranch on Wednesday at Maury Halleck Gym. West Ranch (17-6) is an at-large team from the Foothill League. 

San Marcos is riding an 11-game win streak into the playoffs. It last lost on Dec. 30 against Central Catholic of Portland, Ore., in the Damien Tournament. The Royals went 8-0 in Channel League play for the first time since the 1980-81 season.

St. Bernard's is the No. 1 seed in the division followed by Pasadena-Muir, San Marcos and Los Osos.

Bishop Diego (10-7), the second-place team in the Tri-Valley League, travels to fourth-seeded Salesian (18-8, Santa Fe No. 2) in the first round of the 4A Division on Wednesday.

In the 5AA Division, Providence (19-2) will host the winner of Tuesday's wild-card game between Palmdale Aerospace Academy at Vasquez on Wednesday night. 

Cate (7-5, Frontier League No. 2), which had several games cancelled due to the Thomas Fire, made the playoffs and will travel to third-seeded Nogales (20-7, Montview No. 2).

Garden Street Academy received a CIF playoff berth for the second straight year. The Comets (5-8, Condor League No. 4) will host Acaciawood Academy (10-6) in a 5A Division game Wednesday at Girls Inc. at 7 p.m.

Garden Street Academy is coached by former Santa Barbara High standout Trey Putnam.

The playoff-bound teams from the North County include St. Joseph at Oaks Christian in the 2A Division; Cabrillo at Arroyo Grande in the 3A; Santa Ynez at Valley Torah and Lompoc at Holy Martyrs in the 4A, and Santa Maria hosting Rio Hondo Prep in the 5AAA Division.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

