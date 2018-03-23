San Marcos Seeded 3rd in CIF-SS 2A Boys Basketball Playoffs

Boys Basketball

The Channel League-champion San Marcos boys basketball team received the No. 3 seed and a home game for the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A playoffs.

The playoff pairings were released Sunday.

The Royals (21-6) will host West Ranch on Wednesday at Maury Halleck Gym. West Ranch (17-6) is an at-large team from the Foothill League.

San Marcos is riding an 11-game win streak into the playoffs. It last lost on Dec. 30 against Central Catholic of Portland, Ore., in the Damien Tournament. The Royals went 8-0 in Channel League play for the first time since the 1980-81 season.

St. Bernard's is the No. 1 seed in the division followed by Pasadena-Muir, San Marcos and Los Osos.

Bishop Diego (10-7), the second-place team in the Tri-Valley League, travels to fourth-seeded Salesian (18-8, Santa Fe No. 2) in the first round of the 4A Division on Wednesday.

In the 5AA Division, Providence (19-2) will host the winner of Tuesday's wild-card game between Palmdale Aerospace Academy at Vasquez on Wednesday night.

Cate (7-5, Frontier League No. 2), which had several games cancelled due to the Thomas Fire, made the playoffs and will travel to third-seeded Nogales (20-7, Montview No. 2).

Garden Street Academy received a CIF playoff berth for the second straight year. The Comets (5-8, Condor League No. 4) will host Acaciawood Academy (10-6) in a 5A Division game Wednesday at Girls Inc. at 7 p.m.

Garden Street Academy is coached by former Santa Barbara High standout Trey Putnam.

The playoff-bound teams from the North County include St. Joseph at Oaks Christian in the 2A Division; Cabrillo at Arroyo Grande in the 3A; Santa Ynez at Valley Torah and Lompoc at Holy Martyrs in the 4A, and Santa Maria hosting Rio Hondo Prep in the 5AAA Division.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.