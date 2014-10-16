San Marcos Senior Andrew Rodriguez Making a Difference in Santa Barbara’s Anti-Bullying Efforts

San Marcos High School senior Andrew Rodriguez is a young man on a mission.

As a member of Santa Barbara's Youth Council, and because of personal experiences, he rolled up his sleeves and volunteered to help Mayor Helene Schneider's bullying campaign.

"In Santa Barbara, it's a topic that isn't brought up as often as it should be," Rodriguez said.

Last week, he was recognized by the Santa Barbara City Council for his commitment to anti-bullying work.

His work in the community doesn't stop there. He is also involved with the Coalition of Youth Advocates, is a youth intern on a Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation committee, and serves a devoted member of AHA's peacebuilders.

"My dedication to my community has influenced interests in politics and business," Rodriguez said.

As for college, he hopes to attend Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, San Diego State, UCLA or UC Santa Cruz.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.