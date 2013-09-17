Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 7:31 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Senior Claudia Riveroll Recognized as National Hispanic Scholar

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | September 17, 2013 | 9:02 a.m.

Riveroll
Claudia Riveroll

San Marcos High School senior Claudia Riveroll has been recognized as a National Hispanic Recognition Program scholar.

Each year, the NHRP honors about 5,000 of the highest-scoring students from over 250,000 Hispanic/Latino juniors who take the PSAT/NMSQT. Students with a junior year cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher and a qualifying PSAT score are recognized as scholars.

Riveroll is a member of the school's Speak Against Hate Club, Health Occupation Students of America, Kids Helping Kids and the varsity track team. She participated in the 2013 National Youth Leadership Forum on Medicine.

Thus far, she has accumulated 479 hours of community service, largely at Cottage Hospital (60 hours are required to graduate). She is enrolled in the Health Careers Academy and is one of the academy's certified nursing assistant students this year.

Riveroll has identified UCLA or USC as her top college choices. She plans to major in biology, pre-health or pre-med.

Although the NHRP does not provide a financial reward, being named is an important academic recognition. The NHRP honors outstanding students and makes this information available to subscribing colleges and universities that are particularly interested in communicating with academically exceptional Hispanic/Latino students.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

