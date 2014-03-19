San Marcos Senior Ella Brewer to Receive Youth Impact Award

San Marcos High School's Ella Brewer was one of two Santa Barbara County 2014 Youth Impact Award winners.

They will be recognized at an awards celebration from 4 to 5:30 p.m. April 2 in the Santa Barbara County Education Office auditorium.

Brewer, a senior in the San Marcos Health Academy, was selected for her volunteer work in the area of women's health and wellness.

Santa Barbara County KIDS Network honors young people for the contributions to the community. In addition to her interest in healthier lifestyles and motivating others to do the same, Brewer is a top student, tutor, athlete on the varsity soccer team, and a member of Kids Helping Kids program, Link Crew and Junior State of America's Traveling Debate Club.

Congratulations also go out to San Marcos High's Maria Frias, one of three honorable mentions.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.