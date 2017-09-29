Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 5:17 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Cross Country

San Marcos Seniors Capture Dos Pueblos Invitational Team Titles

Jason Peterson of Royals wins boys race, Kaela Cleary is girls senior champion

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 29, 2017 | 8:13 p.m.

The San Marcos senior boys and girls won their division titles at the Dos Pueblos Invitational cross country meet at Shoreline Park on Friday.

Jason Peterson of the Royals won the 3-mile senior boys race in 15 minutes, 51 seconds, edging out Jack Raymond of Long Beach Poly by two seconds. Ty Burre of San Marcos came in third in 15:59 and David Dinklage was sixth in 16:07.

The Royals beat Long Beach Poly for the team title.

Kaela Cleary beat Oliva Burton of a strong Foothill Tech team , 18:42 to a 18:44, to capture the girls individual title for seniors. San Marcos teammate Mya Adornetto (19:25) was third. Kailey Reardon (19:44) and Sara Saib (19:48) of Dos Pueblos placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

San Marcos finished first followed by Foothill Tech and Dos Pueblos in the senior team standings.

In the junior division, DP's Nathaniel Getachaw was edged out for first place by Devin Diaz of Nipomo. Diaz finished in 16:10 and Getachew came in at 16:13. Dominic Pugliano of San Marcos was third in 16:34.

In the team competition, Long Beach Poly took first, Pioneer Valley second and DP third.

The Chargers were second in the junior girls race behind the running of Josie Morales (seventh in 20:32) and Emmi Wyttenbach (eighth in 20:35). Blythe Blakeman of Foothill Tech led the Dragons to the team title with winning time of 19:01. San Marcos came in fourth.

San Luis Obispo swept the sophomore class races, and Madison Funk of San Marcos won the girls individual title in 18:57. The Royals placed third as a team and DP was fourth.

Caden Elsesser of Long Beach Wilson nipped DP's Joseph Pearlman in a thrilling finish of the boys sophomore race. Both runners were timed in 16:20. Will Snyder of San Marcos was fifth (16:36) and Kyle Rheinschild of the Royals was seventh (16:46). DP and San Marcos were third and fourth, respectively, in the standings.

The San Luis Obispo girls and Santa Paula boys won the freshman team titles and the individual winners were Grace Greenelsh of SLO in 20:03 and David Cruz of Ventura in 17:22. The best local finishers were Anna Chase of San Marcos (21:34) and Logan Beckstand of the DP boys (18:30).

Long Beach Poly won the sweepstakes title and San Marcos finished second.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

