San Marcos Seniors Lead Way in 4-0 Shutout of Buena

Girls Soccer

Senior Chloe Hamer celebrated Senior Night with a pair of goals and an assist, powering Channel League-champion San Marcos to a 4-0 girls soccer win over Buena on Tuesday night at Warkentin Stadium.

"What a great way to finish league on Senior Night," said coach Edwin Portillo.

The Royals finish the regular season at 10-3-4 and 6-0-2 in league.

Seniors teamed up on the first three goals for San Marcos. Hamer got it started, taking a pass from Natalie Widmer on the right flank and putting her shot past the goalkeeper in the third minute.

Six minutes later, senior Raynee Odell fed Hamer with a through ball and Hamer beat the offsides trap, dribbled around the goalkeeper and tapped the ball into the net for a 2-0 lead.

Hamer turned distributor on the third goal. She fed senior Lucia Lynn, who turned on the ball and beat the goalkeeper with a left-footed shot into the upper corner in the 25th minute.

The fourth goal was produced by underclassmen. Ashley Wilson finished a cross from Zoe Ise for the scored.

Addie Furrer and Annika Dahlstrom combined on the shutout. Dahlstrom made a save toward the end of the game to keep the shutout.

"The speed up top was phenomenal tonight," Portillo said. "All the players played well. Melanie Miller played an exceptional game filling in on the defensive midfield. All the seniors contributed tonight and it was great to finally see goals in the net going into playoffs."

The San Marcos seniors include Melanie Miller, Amanda Gersoff, Jill Garnett, Lucia Lynn, Danielle Anderson, Natalie Widmer., Raynee Odell and Chloe Hamer.

