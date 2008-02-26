San Marcos Sets ‘50 Years of Royalty’ Festivities

San Marcos High School, founded in 1958, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. A weekend celebration next month will honor the school’s golden anniversary and pay tribute to “50 Years of Royalty.”

The festivities kick off with a campus celebration on March 7 and extend to March 8 with a gala dinner-dance.

The March 7 celebration at the campus, 4750 Hollister Ave., will feature a rally, lunchtime carnival and tours. The event is free to the public and the San Marcos 50th Anniversary Committee is inviting all alumni, administrators, teachers, staff, coaches and community supporters from the last 50 years. It will be an opportunity to reconnect with San Marcos as well as see the exciting changes to the campus — including the recently renovated auditorium and gymnasium, the current pool construction, a newer all-weather track, dynamic classroom environments, and continued campus beautification projects.

The Friday schedule has the following events:

11-11:30 a.m. — Rally in the Greek Theatre

11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. — Lunch and carnival with club booths, goodies and merchandise to purchase

12:15 p.m. — Campus tours

Meanwhile, Saturday’s gala event begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes a night of dinner, dancing, entertainment and Royals’ nostalgia at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave. Tickets are $50 per person and $400 for a reserved table of eight. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis for individual tickets. Table reservations will have designated seating at the event. As of now, the gala is limited to the first 500 reservations because of space limitations.

For reservations, click here and then click on the 50th Anniversary link to download a reservation form and event flier. Reservations must be mailed in with a check; they will not be accepted by telephone or e-mail.

For more information, click here to e-mail committee member Cara Gamberdella (Class of 1990) or call her at 805.683.7336.