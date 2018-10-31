San Marcos Setter Ellie Gamberdella Named Channel League MVP

Junior setter Ellie Gamberdella, who superbly ran San Marcos' potent attack, was named the MVP of the All-Channel League girls volleyball team.
With Gamberdella running the show, the Royals went 10-0 in league play.
She is joined on the first team by three teammates: junior middle Brynn Sofro, junior libero Grace Matthews and senior outside hitter Kendall Williams.
Santa Barbara landed senior setter Ellie Chenoweth and senior outside hitter Chloe Mauceri on the first team.
Junior setter Mikayla Butzke and senior libero Alison Minnich were selected from Dos Pueblos.
Junior middle Kylie Clouse of Santa Ynez rounded out the first team.
All-Channel League Girls Volleyball
MVP: Ellie Gamberdella, Jr., San Marcos
Coaches of Year: Tina Brown, Dwayne Hauschild, San Marcos
First Team
Brynn Sofro, Jr., San Marcos
Grace Matthews, Jr., San Marcos
Kendall Williams, Sr., San Marcos
Kylie Clouse, Jr., Santa Ynez
Ellie Chenoweth, Sr., Santa Barbara
Chloe Mauceri, Sr., Santa Barbara
Mikayla Butzke, Jr., Dos Pueblos
Alison Minnich, Sr., Dos Pueblos
Second Team
Gillian Wilks, Sr., Santa Ynez
Emma Zuffelato, Fr., Santa Barbara
Hayden Randolph, So., Santa Barbara
Georgia Brace, Sr., Santa Barbara
Ally Mintzer, Sr., Dos Pueblos
Portia Sherman, Fr., Dos Pueblos
Taylor Wilson, So., San Marcos
Bella Johnson, Jr., San Marcos
Kristine Fimlaid, Sr., San Marcos
Honorable Mention
SB: Avalon Gagnon
Cabrillo: Morgan McIntyre, Samantha Steele, Alana Brady
Lompoc: Bella Robles, Logan Blanco, Kayla Thompson
San Marcos: Jayne Wood
Santa Ynez: Amanda Krystikowiak, Rylynn Ibarra, Lauren Fieldhouse
Dos Pueblos: Kaylee Curtis, Becky McKinny
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.