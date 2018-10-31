San Marcos Setter Ellie Gamberdella Named Channel League MVP

Girls Volleyball

Junior setter Ellie Gamberdella, who superbly ran San Marcos' potent attack, was named the MVP of the All-Channel League girls volleyball team.

With Gamberdella running the show, the Royals went 10-0 in league play.

She is joined on the first team by three teammates: junior middle Brynn Sofro, junior libero Grace Matthews and senior outside hitter Kendall Williams.

Santa Barbara landed senior setter Ellie Chenoweth and senior outside hitter Chloe Mauceri on the first team.

Junior setter Mikayla Butzke and senior libero Alison Minnich were selected from Dos Pueblos.

Junior middle Kylie Clouse of Santa Ynez rounded out the first team.

All-Channel League Girls Volleyball



MVP: Ellie Gamberdella, Jr., San Marcos

Coaches of Year: Tina Brown, Dwayne Hauschild, San Marcos



First Team

Brynn Sofro, Jr., San Marcos

Grace Matthews, Jr., San Marcos

Kendall Williams, Sr., San Marcos

Kylie Clouse, Jr., Santa Ynez

Ellie Chenoweth, Sr., Santa Barbara

Chloe Mauceri, Sr., Santa Barbara

Mikayla Butzke, Jr., Dos Pueblos

Alison Minnich, Sr., Dos Pueblos

Second Team

Gillian Wilks, Sr., Santa Ynez

Emma Zuffelato, Fr., Santa Barbara

Hayden Randolph, So., Santa Barbara

Georgia Brace, Sr., Santa Barbara

Ally Mintzer, Sr., Dos Pueblos

Portia Sherman, Fr., Dos Pueblos

Taylor Wilson, So., San Marcos

Bella Johnson, Jr., San Marcos

Kristine Fimlaid, Sr., San Marcos

Honorable Mention

SB: Avalon Gagnon

Cabrillo: Morgan McIntyre, Samantha Steele, Alana Brady

Lompoc: Bella Robles, Logan Blanco, Kayla Thompson

San Marcos: Jayne Wood

Santa Ynez: Amanda Krystikowiak, Rylynn Ibarra, Lauren Fieldhouse

Dos Pueblos: Kaylee Curtis, Becky McKinny

