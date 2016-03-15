San Marcos Shares Wealth in Lacrosse Win over Dos Pueblos

Lacrosse

Sophomore Justin Lehman scored on a dazzling behind-the-back finish as part of a three-goal first half to lead the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to a 10-4 win over Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

The Royals built a 10-0 lead before DP scored four straight goals in the fourth period.

San Marcos did a good job sharing the ball, as five other players tallied goals. Jack Palmer had two and Kelly McDonald, Josh Blanchard, Greg Andaloro, Trey Tank and Lucas McDonald each added one. Tank was over 90 percent on face-off wins, said coach Rick Lehman. who also cited the defensive play of Mac Merrill, Cesar Gonzales, Dawson Dewan, Paul Ingram, Santiago Mora and Kai Sanvictores.

Ethan Kahn had 4 points for Dos Pueblos on a goal and 3 assists.

The Royals are now 3-1 and will travel across town Friday to play at Santa Barbara.

