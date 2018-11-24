Pixel Tracker

Boys Basketball

San Marcos Shows Fight Against Mater Dei in Basketball Season Opener

Max Sheldon Click to view larger
Max Sheldon of San Marcos droves to the hope while being chased by Ryan Evans of Mater Dei. Sheldon scored 14 points to lead the Royals. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 24, 2018 | 10:15 p.m.

It was matchup between defending CIF-SS Section champions when San Marcos hosted Mater Dei on Saturday.

The teams hardly resemble the ones that raised championship plaques last season — Mater Dei in the Open Division and San Marcos in Division 2A — as most of the starters graduated.

San Marcos also has a new head coach in Jelani Hicks, who was making his Royals' debut against Mater Dei coaching legend Gary McKnight.

The Royals battled hard and trailed by 11 early in the third quarter. But Mater Dei took charge at that point, going on an 11-2 run to break the game open and pulled away for a 78-48 win at Maury Halleck Gym.

Despite the 30-point loss, Hicks liked what he saw from his squad in its season opener.

“I thought we fought hard,” he said. “We didn’t back down, that’s for sure. That was one of the things we really wanted to focus on, just seeing where we’re at. Being this was our first game of the season, going against a powerhouse like Mater Dei that has a lot of talent, I think we did good. 

“Our main focus is learning how to play 32 minutes. That was a good starting point for us.”

Guard Max Sheldon, one of the newbies in the starting lineup, buried four three-pointers in the fourth quarter and led the Royals with 14 points. Tom Condon, another newcomer, had 12 points. 

“We wanted to make sure that we didn’t back down,” said Hicks of Sheldon’s fourth quarter spurt.  “We weren’t playing the score. We just wanted to make sure we kept pushing (Mater Dei) and fighting, making them work as much as they could and finishing the game strong.”

John Connolly Click to view larger
John Connolly of San Marcos knocks the ball away from Wilhelm Breidenbach of Mater Dei. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)

Mater Dei displayed its dead-eye three-point shooting ability, knocking down 14 in the game. Guard Ryan Evans led the way with five treys en route to 18 points. Standout point guard Devin Askew hit a pair and finished with 16 points and 6-foot-9 Harrison Hornery made three and scored 14 points. Guard Aidan Prukop added 10 points for the Monarchs (3-0).

Prukop, Evans and Askew each hit threes during a 15-5 run during the last 4:30 of the first quarter to take a 23-9 lead.

San Marcos charged back behind the offense of Condon. He made a three-point play, knocked down a three-point shot and finished a floater to pull the Royals within nine, 33-24.

Mater Dei answered with a pair of baskets — a dunk by Hornery and a layup by Logan Cremonesi off a give-and-go with Hornery — to lead 37-24 at halftime. 

Condon hit a pair of free throws to start the third quarter, and the Royals had several scoring chances close to the basket but couldn’t get the shots to go down.

Mater Dei capitalized with an 11-2 run, capped by an Evans three-pointer, to go up 48-28.

Askew started the fourth period with a three pointer and Prukop and Hornery also buried treys to give the Monarchs a 65-43 advantage.

Sheldon’s scoring kept San Marcos engaged before the Monarchs put together one more scoring run (13-0) near the end of the game.

Hicks is excited to take over the helm at San Marcos, where he’s been an assistant for the last two years.

“We’ve been preparing for (this season) knowing we didn’t have as much established talent as last year’s team,” he said. “We knew we were going to have to play very good team basketball as opposed to relying on individual talent. I think that’s going to make us pretty solid as we move forward during the season.”

Hicks has head coaching experience. He guided the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team a few years ago and coached club basketball in town.

He’s happy to be a high school head coach again.

“I like it,” he said of the job. “I like the fact that we practice every day. I was an assistant the past two years, but being in the first seat again (on the bench) is just fun.

“I like being in the high school scene because you really get to grow a lot with the group, because you get to see them every day on and off the court,” he added. “It’s been a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

The Royals are back in action on Monday, Dec. 3 at home against Righetti.

