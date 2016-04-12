San Marcos Shut Down by Buena

Baseball

San Marcos was held to three hits by Buena ace pitcher Zane Chittenden and dropped a 3-0 decision to the Bulldogs in a Channel League baseball game on Tuesday at Joe Mueller Field.

Buena was held scoreless by Ian Churchill until the sixth inning when it erupted for some big hits. Brett Steinberger ripped an RBI double, Nathan Jones singled in a run and Ethan Balolong-Reyes belted a run-scoring triple.

Churchill struck out nine, gave up seven hits and three earned runs.

Chittenden struck out five and walked two. He also went 2 for 4 at the plate.

San Marcos drops to 2-2 in league and 10-5 overall. The teams meet again on Friday at Buena.