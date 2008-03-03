San Marcos Shuts Down Arcadia, 3-1

{mosimage}
San Marcos’ boys’ volleyball team continued its winning ways Friday night at the Thunderhut, this time against a strong Arcadia team. The Royals’ varsity and junior varsity squads chalked up impressive wins, although the frosh-soph team lost a tight match after a first-game win.
For the varsity, Andrew Grimes put away 15 kills and middle blocker David Bastomski had 11 on 15 attempts. Erik Holliday also made some impressive kill shots as the Royals bounced back from a tough first-game loss to win the match, 14-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18.
Michael Holliday is a San Marcos High parent.