San Marcos Shuts Down Jaron Rillie, Staves Off Dos Pueblos, 63-55

San Marcos couldn’t miss from three-point range in the first quarter and its defense put the clamps on Dos Pueblos’ leading scorer Jaron Rillie.

But just as it appeared the Royals were heading for a runaway win in the crosstown game, the visiting Chargers fought back.

San Marcos staved off DP’s comeback and took a 63-55 victory at Maury Halleck Gym on Thursday to set up a showdown with unbeaten Santa Barbara High at home for first place in the Channel League on Tuesday.

San Marcos improves to 6-1 in league and 12-7 overall. Dos Pueblos falls to 4-4, 10-15.

Tommy Condon led a balanced San Marcos attack with 16 points, Beau Allen scored 13, Isaiah Hicks had 11 and Max Sheldon added eight.

The Royals were running like a well-oiled machine in the first quarter, sharing the ball and knocking down nothing but three-pointers. They made 7 straight before missing in the final seconds of the period and took a 21-8 lead.

A steal that ended in an Allen dunk expanded the lead to 27-10.

"We just did a good job making the adjustments," San Marcos coach Jelani Hicks said. "We knew from the last game and from everybody else in the second round of league, they’re going to focus on Beau. So, once we recognize that we want to exploit it by having him kick out and making the right play, whether that’s a three or making another drive. The threes happened to fall for us, so that’s good."

Said Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora: "I’ve never seen a team shoot like that — 7 for 7, really? Some of (their players) weren’t even in the scouting report for shooting threes but they hit ’em. That’s just them running the motion and they were in the flow, had the adrenalin going and they were able to do that."

On defense, the Royals rotated defenders on the slick Rillie all night and held him to just one point for the game.

"That’s kind of what we tried to do that last game," Hicks said. "The first three quarters of last game he had eight points and in the fourth quarter alone he had 17.

"We’re developing a defensive mentality, so that was something we didn’t like. We wanted to make sure we finished the job."

Zamora said he expects Rillie to get that kind of attention against every opponent.

"In my eyes, he’s the best player in Channel League, so he’s going to get that attention," said the DP coach.

Rillie's teammates stepped up and brought the Chargers back.

Alex McCeney, Kellen Pisacane, Baylor Huyck and Alex Perez picked up the scoring slack and rallied DP to within nine points in the second half. McCeney led the Chargers with 16 points, Huyck had 13 and Perez and Pisacane each scored nine.

"Guys had to step up. In a crosstown rivalry, kids want that opportunity. I was proud of them," said Zamora.

After Rillie fed Huyck for a three-pointer to make it a 37-28 game in the third quarter, the Royals responded with a 6-0 run. Condon hit a shot, Allen fed Hicks for a layup and then scored for a 43-28 advantage.

DP’s Perez scored a pair of baskets, one courtesy of a goaltending call against Allen, to keep the Chargers in striking distance at 43-32.

Allen completed a customary three-point play after an offensive rebound and Sheldon buried a trey to give the Royals a 49-36 advantage after three periods.

DP got the deficit back down to nine (53-44) on a pair of three-pointers from Huyck and Perez.

The Chargers had a chance to pull within seven but they missed a layup on an inbound play with 4:16 left.

"Shots we normally make from some of our better players just didn’t fall tonight. We just couldn’t get over the hump," said Zamora.

A basket by Perez made it a 10-point game (60-50) with 1:28 left, but McCeney fouled out moments later.

San Marcos made 8 of 11 free throws and got a driving basket by Allen to seal the victory.