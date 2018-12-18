San Marcos Shuts Down Lompoc in 2nd Half, Wins League Opener

Boys Basketball

San Marcos outscored Lompoc 15-1 in the third quarter and pulled away for a 59-33 victory in the Channel League boys basketball opener on Tuesday in Lompoc.

“The second half we tightened up on defense and limited them to 10 points,” San Marcos coach Jelani Hicks said.

Beau Allen led the Royals with 20 points and Tommy Condon added 15.

“Will Pace led us on the boards and was a great spark off the bench,” said Hicks.

San Marcos (4-5, 1-0) is back in action Thursday at home against Santa Ynez.