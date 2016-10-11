San Marcos Shuts Down Ventura for First League Win

Water Polo

Six players scored goals and San Marcos' defense shut down Ventura for a 13-6 Channel League boys water polo victory on Tuesday at Ventura.

Jesse Morrison scored 4 goals to lead the Royals to their first league win after two defeats. Adam Fuller tallied 3 goals, Miles Cole and Trevor Ricci scored 2 apiece and Spencer Wood and Kellen Radtkey each added 1.

"It was great to get our first league win of the season today," said Royals coach Jeff Ashton. "I thought we played great defensively all game long. Adam Fuller did a great job defending center and we got some offensive production from him late in the game."

San Marcos shut out the Cougars in the fourth period. Goalie Ben Spievak had 7 saves.

