San Marcos Shuts Ventura Out in Home Opener

Water Polo

The San Marcos girls water polo team got their season off to a strong start by defeating Ventura at home 13-0 in a league matchup.

Goalie Sophia Trumbull led the Royals defensive effort with 16 saves, and Fiona Kuesis scored four goals to power San Marcos on offense.

Freshman Megan Musik notched three assists on the day.

With the win, the Royals start their season off 1-0, and next travel to Buena on Tuesday.

