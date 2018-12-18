San Marcos Slips Past Lompoc on Matt Hislop Goal

Matt Hislop broke a scoreless game with a goal off a free kick in the 53rd minute to lift the San Marcos boys soccer team to a 1-0 Channel League win at damp and windy Lompoc on Tuesday.
Hislop placed his shot between the near post and a diving Lompoc goalkeeper, and the Royals improved to 2-0 in league and 7-2-3 overall.
"We really struggled to play our style with the conditions in this game," San Marcos coach Paul McLean said. "Lompoc was well adjusted, they pressed well and were well organized. Michael Palmer and Javi Romero were excellent at center back and snuffed out every Lompoc opportunity."
The Royals head to the South Torrance on Thursday and open against Mira Costa.