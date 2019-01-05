San Marcos Slips Past St. Bonaventure in Overtime, 77-76

Boys Basketball

Beau Allen and Shakir Ahmad combined for 47 points, including 10 in overtime, to help San Marcos beat visiting St. Bonaventure, 77-76, on Saturday night at Maury Halleck Gym.

Allen scored 27 points and made five three throws in overtime, while Shakir hit a three-pointer and a two-point basket in the extra period to finish with 20 points.

Their scoring was crucial against the Seraphs, who got a 30-point night from Kai Rojas and 17 points from Gavin Beers.

Max Sheldon of San Marcos made a trio of three-pointers en route to 11 points and Isaiah Hicks added 11 points.

The Royals jump out to a 18-9 advantage in the first quarter and kept the lead until St. Bonaventure tied the score at 67-all in the fourth quarter behind the shooting of Rojas. He had 13 points in the quarter.

San Marcos improves to 8-6 on the season while St. Bonaventure is 8-7.