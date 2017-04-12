San Marcos Snaps 17-Year Losing Streak to Santa Barbara in Boys Tennis

Tennis

The San Marcos boys tennis team beat Santa Barbara High for the first time in 17 years on Wednesday, taking a 14-4 decision in a Channel League match at the Dons' courts.

Kento Perera, Dominik Stefanov and Daniel Newton combined to go 8-0 singles sets, pacing the Royals to the long-awaited victory.

"It's been a long time since we've beaten Santa Barbara and that's a testament to how great their program is," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. "Greg (Tebbe) is a terrific coach and they play the right way. This year, we have a focused group of young men who play hard on the court and truly care about improving and supporting each other. I'm just fortunate to have the opportunity to coach them."

The Royals improve to 8-2 and 3-0 in league while Santa Barbara is 5-7, 1-2.

San Marcos came out strong in the first round and built a 5-1 lead. The Royals got a couple of clutch wins in doubles, winning at No. 1 and 3 in tiebreakers, 8-6. They carried the momentum into the second round and went ahead 10-2.

On the play of his singles players, Bradley said, "Kento, Dom and Daniel have been so consistent all year. They play different styles but all are great returners and put pressure on their opponents the entire match. They're a fun trio to watch."

In doubles, Dan Coulson and Alexi Gill swept their sets 7-6, (8-6), 6-2, 6-3 while Bryan Shott and Jimmy Wimbish went 2-1 on the day. The newly formed duo of Ivar Bjork and Alex Stefanov went 1-2.

"Our doubles teams had their best match of the season. They all remained positive throughout and played their best tennis under pressure. I'm ecstatic to see their improvement this season and hope they gain confidence from their play today," said Bradley.



