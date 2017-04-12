Monday, April 23 , 2018, 6:00 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

San Marcos Snaps 17-Year Losing Streak to Santa Barbara in Boys Tennis

Dominik Stefanov of San Marcos makes backhand return during his match against Santa Barbara’s Michael Chung. Click to view larger
Dominik Stefanov of San Marcos makes backhand return during his match against Santa Barbara’s Michael Chung. (Jarrod Bradley photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 12, 2017 | 8:30 p.m.

The San Marcos boys tennis team beat Santa Barbara High for the first time in 17 years on Wednesday, taking a 14-4 decision in a Channel League match at the Dons' courts.

Kento  Perera, Dominik Stefanov and Daniel Newton combined to go 8-0 singles sets, pacing the Royals to the long-awaited victory.

"It's been a long time since we've beaten Santa Barbara and that's a testament to how great their program is," San Marcos coach Jarrod Bradley said. "Greg (Tebbe) is a terrific coach and they play the right way. This year, we have a focused group of young men who play hard on the court and truly care about improving and supporting each other. I'm just fortunate to have the opportunity to coach them."

The Royals improve to 8-2 and 3-0 in league while Santa Barbara is 5-7, 1-2.

San Marcos came out strong in the first round and built a 5-1 lead. The Royals got a couple of clutch wins in doubles, winning at No. 1 and 3 in tiebreakers, 8-6. They carried the momentum into the second round and went ahead 10-2.

On the play of his singles players, Bradley said, "Kento, Dom and Daniel have been so consistent all year. They play different styles but all are great returners and put pressure on their opponents the entire match. They're a fun trio to watch."

In doubles, Dan Coulson and Alexi Gill swept their sets 7-6, (8-6), 6-2, 6-3 while Bryan Shott and Jimmy Wimbish went 2-1 on the day. The newly formed duo of Ivar Bjork and Alex Stefanov went 1-2. 

"Our doubles teams had their best match of the season. They all remained positive throughout and played their best tennis under pressure. I'm ecstatic to see their improvement this season and hope they gain confidence from their play today," said Bradley.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 