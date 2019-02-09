Pixel Tracker

Boys Soccer

San Marcos Soccer Advances to Quarterfinals on Peter Aldapa’s Goal in 2nd Overtime

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 9, 2019 | 7:58 p.m.

Peter Aldapa scored in the second overtime period to lift the San Marcos boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory at Laguna Hills on Saturday, advancing the Royals to the quarterfinals in the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs.

San Marcos (16-5-6) will host Arlington in the final eight on Wednesday.

Aldapa's goal snapped a scoring drought for the forward. He received a pass from Caden Vom Steeg, turned his defender, dribbled into space and hit a perfectly placed bouncing shot into the back of the net from 23 yards, said coach Paul McLean.

"Peter Aldapa was our man of the match," McLean said. "After going through a little scoring drought, he was able to ultimately get a goal and get us to the next round."

The Royals had to overcome two penalty-kick goals by Laguna Hills. Both goals tied the score.

San Marcos scored in the third minute as Jared Vom Steeg finished a free kick from his twin brother Caden. Jared hit the ball toward the goal and it was deflected into the net.

Laguna Hills tied the score on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute.

Five minutes later, junior Richard Juaregui scored from 18 yards out to the Royals back ahead, 2-1.

But Laguna Hills was awarded a second PK and it converted to knot the score at 2-2 in the 60th minute.

McLean praised the play of defender Conor Hess. "He made a few game-saving tackles to keep us alive," the coach said.

"It was a very hard, tough, and physical game," McLean added. "Getting a win like that is great for the team going into the deeper stages of CIF. 
 

