San Marcos Soccer Advances to Quarterfinals on Peter Aldapa’s Goal in 2nd Overtime

Boys Soccer

Peter Aldapa scored in the second overtime period to lift the San Marcos boys soccer team to a 3-2 victory at Laguna Hills on Saturday, advancing the Royals to the quarterfinals in the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs.

San Marcos (16-5-6) will host Arlington in the final eight on Wednesday.

Aldapa's goal snapped a scoring drought for the forward. He received a pass from Caden Vom Steeg, turned his defender, dribbled into space and hit a perfectly placed bouncing shot into the back of the net from 23 yards, said coach Paul McLean.

"Peter Aldapa was our man of the match," McLean said. "After going through a little scoring drought, he was able to ultimately get a goal and get us to the next round."

The Royals had to overcome two penalty-kick goals by Laguna Hills. Both goals tied the score.

San Marcos scored in the third minute as Jared Vom Steeg finished a free kick from his twin brother Caden. Jared hit the ball toward the goal and it was deflected into the net.

Laguna Hills tied the score on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute.

Five minutes later, junior Richard Juaregui scored from 18 yards out to the Royals back ahead, 2-1.

But Laguna Hills was awarded a second PK and it converted to knot the score at 2-2 in the 60th minute.

McLean praised the play of defender Conor Hess. "He made a few game-saving tackles to keep us alive," the coach said.

"It was a very hard, tough, and physical game," McLean added. "Getting a win like that is great for the team going into the deeper stages of CIF.

