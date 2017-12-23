San Marcos Soccer Drops Finale at South Torrance Tournament

Boys Soccer

San Marcos fell to L.A. Banning, 4-1, in its final game at the South Torrance Tournament on Saturday.

"It's safe to say we ran out of gas today," San Marcos coach Daniel Torres said.

The Royals were playing their fourth game in less than 48 hours after having no practice for a couple of weeks because of the Thomas Fire.

"We started off slow and gave up four goals midway through the first half," Torres said. "Despite being down for most of the game, the boys never gave up and showed a lot of pride, something that we talked about after our loss against Coachella Valley."

Oscar Perez scored for San Marcos in the first half.

The Royals (4-3-1) are back in action next week at the Buena Tournament.