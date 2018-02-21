San Marcos Soccer Falls in Overtime, 1-0

Boys Soccer

San Marcos and Montebello knocked the ball around in their CIF-SS Division 2 boys soccer second-round game but couldn't find the goal in regulation time.

Montebello broke the stalement in overtime on a shot from outside the penalty area and beat the Royals 1-0 on Wednesday at Warkentin Field.

"There’s a reason why they are one of the best teams in our division, but I still felt confident that we could get the result," San Marcos coach Daniel Torres said. "We got off to a slow start, but soon fixed a few things. Once we settled we knew that it was going to take only one shot to change the game. That never came."

San Marcos finishes the season at 12-7-2 while Montebello advances to the quarterfinals with a 20-2-3 record.

"I’m very proud of the boys for putting San Marcos back into the playoffs and getting this far," Torres said. "They change the course of the program and should be very proud."

