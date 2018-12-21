San Marcos Soccer Loses in Quarterfinals at South Torrance Tourney

Boys Soccer

San Marcos fell short in the quarterfinals at the South Torrance Holiday Soccer Tournament, losing to Lynwood, 3-2, on Friday.

The Royals earlier defeated West Torrance in a penalty-kick shootout. Goalkeeper Bryce Tomlinson stopped three shots for the win after the teams tied 1-1 in regulation time. Ale Di Patrizi scored the tying goal off a corner kick in the 50th minute for San Marcos.

The shootout win was the second in the tournament for Tomlinson.

"Tomlinson has been fantastic in penalty kicks as well as one on ones," coach Paul McLean said. "As one of our captains, he does a great job leading our entire team and has a great soccer mind."

The Royals were behind 1-0 against Lynwood before Peter Aldapa dribbled in solo and beat the goalkeeper to even the score in the 20th minute.

Lynwood scored twice more before halftime. San Marcos got one back from Michael Palmer off a Caden Vom Steeg assist, but couldn't find the net in the second half

The Royals (7-3-5) play El Segundo in fifth place semifinals on Saturday.