San Marcos Soccer Plays San Luis Obispo to Scoreless Draw

Bryce Tomlinson recorded a shutout for San Marcos, as the Royals battled San Luis Obispo to a scoreless tie in a non-league boys soccer match on Tuesday at home.
"Bryce Tomlinson did a great job organizing our defense and made some critical saves when needed," said coach Paul McLean. "Ale DiPatrizi also had a strong performance in the defensive midfield."
McLean is pleased with the defensive effort. "We clearly need to get rolling with our offense for the start of league," he said.
San Marcos (5-2-3) open Channel League play Thursday at Santa Ynez.