San Marcos Soccer Reaches South Torrance Tourney Consolation Semis

Jonas Romero and Owen Bates each scored two goals as San Marcos shook off a first-round loss at the South Torrance Tournament and routed Harbor City-Narbonne 7-1 on Friday.
The Royals followed with a shootout win over Lawndale to advance to the consolation semifinals.
Oscar Perez, Erick Hermenegildo and Tony Garcia scored goals for the Royals, who roared out to a 4-0 lead in the first 15 minutes against Narbonne.
Garcia finished a cross from Michael Palmer in a 1-1 draw against Lawndale. In the penalty-kick shootout, goalie Cesar Melchor made two saves to help San Marcos prevail and improve to 4-2-1.
The Royals play L.A. Banning on Saturday morning.