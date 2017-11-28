San Marcos Soccer Rewarded for Team Work, a 3-2 Win Over Channel Islands

Boys Soccer

San Marcos demonstrated some nice team work on a couple of goals and then held off Channel Islands for a 3-2 boys soccer victory on Tuesday night in the Royals' season opener.

Tony Garcia broke a 1-1 tied 14 minutes into the second half after some beautiful passing.

"We had five quick one-touch passes in the midfield and we got the ball wide to Owen Bates who in turn crossed it to Tony Garcia, who finished on a side volley from 8 yards out," said Royals coach Daniel Torres.

San Marcos created another "team goal" to go up 3-1 in the 62nd minute. The Royals played the ball out wide to Garcia on the right side and he hit a one-time cross in the box, where Avi Ghitterman finished with a left-footed one-time shot.

Channel Islands pushed numbers into the attack and cut the lead to 3-2.

"But the boys were able to weather the storm in the last five minutes and earn their first win of the season," said Torres.

"Overall, it was a great team effort. Joel Estrada was our man of the match. He was able to give us balance in the midfield and won many battles against a very good team."

Oscar Perez scored the first goal for the Royals on a penalty kick in the 31st minute.

