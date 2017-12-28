Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:44 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

San Marcos Soccer Suffers 2 Losses at Buena Tournament

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 28, 2017 | 7:02 p.m.

San Marcos dropped two matches Thursday on the first day of the Buena Soccer Tournament, falling 3-2 against Rio Mesa and 4-1 to Camarillo.

Owen Bates and Saul Sosa scored the goals in the Rio Mesa game and Bates tallied the lone goal against Camarillo.

San Marcos coach Daniel Torres said the losses are tough to digest.

"I know the boys are much better than what the results have shown," he said. "We've played some good soccer, possessing the ball and moving it forward but haven't had much success in the final third. It's tough to watch our opponents only create a couple of chances and score on most of those opportunities.

"We definitely have many things to fix if we want to compete the rest of the season, one of those is our mentality. We have to start believing in each other. This group has all the tools and talent to change the course of this program. I looking forward to them rising to the challenge and having a great rest of the season."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

