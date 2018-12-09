Pixel Tracker

Boys Soccer

San Marcos Soccer Ties Twice, Loses One at College Cup Showcase

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 9, 2018 | 12:11 a.m.

San Marcos finished 0-1-2 in its three boys soccer games in the College Cup High School Showcase over the weekend.

The draws came against Warren (2-2) and Santa Maria (0-0) and the loss was against Long Beach Cabrillo (1-0).

The Santa Maria game was the last game of the Showcase and the ninth game in 11 days for the Royals/

"We responded with good energy," coach Paul McLean said. 

He praised Javi Romero, JC Orgaz and Uli Velez for their strong play.

"Javi was our best player across all three games," McLean said. "He played center back and was just about flawless throughout.

"JC Orgaz, a sophomore, brought some steel to our defensive midfield and allowed Jared and Caden Vom Steeg to get forward more.

"Velez, a sophomore,  played all three matches and did an excellent job playing the ball with his feet and keeping us organized."

McLean was pleased how his team responded after the loss to Cabrillo in which he felt there was "no energy or desire, the scoreline could have been much worse than it was."

In the Warren game on Friday, Matt Hislop scored on a rebound in the last minute to give the Royals the 2-2 draw. He also scored the first goal on a set piece.

San Marcos (5-2-2) plays host to San Luis Obispo on Tuesday.

