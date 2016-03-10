San Marcos Softball Blanks Carpinteria

Hailee Rios and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner combined on a four-hit shutout, and Rios went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, sparking the San Marcos softball team to a 4-0 win over Carpinteria on Thursday.
The San Marcos pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts, led by Rios with six.
San Marcos scored twice in the first inning as Hailey Fryklund hit a two-out single to drive in Sarah Douglas and Hailee Rios.
Alana Ochoa hit a two-run homer with two outs in the third to give the Royals a 4-0 lead.
Alex Pitchford made some big defensive plays in the fifth inning to preserve the shutout.
San Marcos is 4-2 overall while Carpinteria is 0-2.
