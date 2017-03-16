San Marcos Softball Blanks Santa Maria

Softball

Hailee Rios and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner combined on a three-hit shutout, as San Marcos blanked Santa Maria 2-0 in a non-league softball game on Thursday.

Lauren Pitchford hit the fourth consecutive single in the second inning, bringing home Morgan Jensen for the first run. Claire Early drove in the second run on a fielder's choice.

Hailey Fryklund hit a pair of doubles and Savannah Tait also had a pair of hits.

Rios pitched four innings, with nine strikeouts, no walks and two hits.

Huerta-Leipner pitched the final three innings and struck out four, gave up a walk and one hit.



San Marcos improves to 9-3 going into a two-week break.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.