San Marcos Softball Bounces Back From 1-Run Loss With a Shutout at Thousand Oaks Tournament

Softball

San Marcos rebounded from a tough one-run loss against Newbury Park in the seventh inning by blanking L.A. Poly 5-0 on Saturday at the Thousand Oaks Softball Tournament.

Allie Fryklund pitched a three-hit shutout against Poly. She struck out five and walked two. She also produced at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a run scored.

Morgan Jensen was 2 for 3 with a RBI.

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner homered to start a three-run fourth inning and Kyla Robbins hit a two-run single.

San Marcos erased an early 2-0 deficit against Newbury Park as Megan Cunnison doubled, Savannah Tait singled and Hailey Fryklund belted a one-out homer for a 3-2 lead.

Fryklund doubled to lead off the fifth inning, advanced to third on a flyout to left and scored on another flyout to left for a 4-2 lead.

The Panthers loaded the bases in the seventh on a single, walk and hit batter. The next hitter cleared the bases with a triple for a 5-4 advantage.

Cunnison, Tait, Hailey Frykund and Allie Fryklund each had two hits in the game.

The Royals (15-5) play a big Channel League game at Buena on Tuesday.