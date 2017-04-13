San Marcos Softball Can’t Capitalize on Opportunities, Loses at Buena

Softball

Missed opportunities cost San Marcos in its Channel League softball game at Buena on Thursday. The Royals left the bases loaded in the third inning and stranded two runners in the fifth and suffered a 6-0 defeat.

Buena blew the game open with five runs in the sixth inning.

It was a scoreless game when the Royals loaded the bases. Savannah Tait walked, Hailee Rios was hit by pitvh and Hailey Fryklund singled with two outs. Buena got out of the jam and followed with a run in the bottom of the inning for a 1-0 lead.

San Marcos threatene in the fifth as Tait singled and Rios was hit by a pitch for the second time with one out. But Buena pitched out of the threat again. The Bulldogs pitcher allowed only three hits and struck out 19.

In the sixth, Buena erupted for five runs, all coming with two outs.

San Marcos is 11-5 and 1-1 in league. The Royals play at Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.



