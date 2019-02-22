San Marcos Softball Comes Alive in 6th, Beats Cabrillo in Channel League Opener

Softball

San Marcos erupted for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and beat Cabrillo, 6-2, in a Channel League softball opener on Friday.

Trailing 2-1, Sinai Miranda drew a one-out walk. Freshman Cassandra Perez moved Miranda to second with her second single of the day and Maddy Leung executed a perfect base-hit bunt to load the bases. Megan Cunnison followed with a two-run single and took second on the throw home.

Savannah Tait doubled to score Leung and Cunnison to make it 5-2. Allie Fryklund followed with a double to bring home Tait.

Cabrillo scored two unearned runs on four San Marcos errors, one each in the second and sixth innings.

"Due to rainouts, this was our first game and it happened to be a league game, so it was important for us to get the rust off quickly," said San Marcos coach Jeff Swann. "As can be seen by the score, it took us a few innings to put together a rally, but the team made some good adjustments at the plate which allowed us to string together a few hits."

Fryklund went 2 for 3 with a double and a RBI, Cunnison was 2-4 with two RBI and two runs score and Tait was 2-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored.

Fryklund went the distance on the mound, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out 10.

San Marcos will be playing in the Simi Valley Manlet Tournament on Saturday, opening against host Simi Valley at 4:45 p.m.