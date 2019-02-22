Pixel Tracker

Friday, February 22 , 2019, 11:48 pm | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Softball

San Marcos Softball Comes Alive in 6th, Beats Cabrillo in Channel League Opener

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 22, 2019 | 7:36 p.m.

San Marcos erupted for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and beat Cabrillo, 6-2, in a Channel League softball opener on Friday.

Trailing 2-1, Sinai Miranda drew a one-out walk.  Freshman Cassandra Perez moved Miranda to second with her second single of the day and Maddy Leung executed a perfect base-hit bunt to load the bases.  Megan Cunnison followed with a two-run single and took second on the throw home.

Savannah Tait doubled to score Leung and Cunnison to make it 5-2.  Allie Fryklund followed with a double to bring home Tait.

Cabrillo scored two unearned runs on four San Marcos errors, one each in the second and sixth innings. 

"Due to rainouts, this was our first game and it happened to be a league game, so it was important for us to get the rust off quickly," said San Marcos coach Jeff Swann. "As can be seen by the score, it took us a few innings to put together a rally, but the team made some good adjustments at the plate which allowed us to string together a few hits."

Fryklund went 2 for 3 with a double and a RBI, Cunnison was 2-4 with two RBI and two runs score and Tait was 2-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored.

Fryklund went the distance on the mound, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out 10.

San Marcos will be playing in the Simi Valley Manlet Tournament on Saturday, opening against host Simi Valley at 4:45 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 