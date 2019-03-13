San Marcos Softball Comes Up Short Against Newbury Park

Softball

A San Marcos rally fell short against Newbury Park, as the Royals fell 5-3 in a non-league softball game on the road Wednesday.

The Royals were down 5-0 when they scored two in the sixth. With one out, Claire Early singled, Megan Cunnison followed with a ground ball to third and the throw to second went past the second baseman and rolled to the right field fence. Early scampered home for the first San Marcos run.

Allie Fryklund singled and Cunnison was forced to stop at third. Kyla Robbins followed with an RBI single, making it 5-2. The next hitter struck out.

In the seventh, Early singled in Sinai Miranda to pull the Royals within two runs. Newbury Park, however, was able to hold on for the win.

"I continue to be impressed with the grit and determination of our team," coach Jeff Swann said. "However, we are allowing too many unearned runs and need to clean up our defensive performance. Hopefully. with favorable weather, we can work on those issues and be more successful."

Robbins went 2 for 3 with a RBI and Early and Fryklund both went 2-4, with Fryklund adding a double and Early a RBI.

Fryklund struck out seven, walked four and gave up three earned runs.

San Marcos (4-4 overall) plays host to Cabrillo in a Channel League game on Friday.