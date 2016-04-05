San Marcos Softball Drops 3rd Straight in Channel League

Ventura scored four runs in the sixth inning and beat San Marcos, 4-1, in a Channel League softball game Tuesday in Ventura.
The Royals took a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning when Aliyah Huerta-Leipner tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cara Christian. Huerta-Leipner was 3-4 at the plate and pitched three innings. Christian had two hits.
San Marcos outhit Ventura 9-7 but could come up with a big hit to score more runs.
The Royals fall to 8-7 and 0-3 in Channel League.
San Marcos… 000 010 0 – 1 9 1
Ventura…000 004 x – 4 7 0
SM: Rios, Huerta-Leipner and Cunnison
V: Navarro and Chaffin
W-Navarro, L-Huerta-Leipner (3-3)
2B - V: Navarro
3B- SM: Huerta-Leipner, V: Fernandez
