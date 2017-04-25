San Marcos Softball Falls to Buena at Home, 4-1

Softball

Buena took advantage of some early misplays by the San Marcos softball team on a windy Tuesday and beat the Royals, 4-1, to stay undefeated on the season and in Channel League.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 in CIF-SS Division 4, improve to 12-0-1 and 4-0 in league while eighth-ranked San Marcos is 15-6, 5-2.

Buena struck first in the second inning as Anna Brondos hit a high drive into left-center field and the San Marcos outfielders collided trying to run it down. Olivia Vargas singled to right to score the run.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the third. Jenessa Ullegue reached base when her pop fly behind first base fell. She was sacrificed to second and scored on a single to left by Ronnie Tanner, who went to second on an error. Brooke Yanez stroked a ground-rule double to left to bring home Tanner for a 3-0 lead.

San Marcos got on the scoreboard in the fifth when A.J. Huerta-Leipner drove in Alex Pitchford, who led off the inning with a two-out single and stole second base.

The Royals threatened in the sixth. Hailee Rios collected her third hit of the game and pinch-runner Sinai Miranda advanced to second on a wild pitch. Morgan Jensen drew a two-out walk, but Ullegue, Buena's relief pitcher, stranded the runners when she got Alex Pitchford to line out to second base.

Yanez homered for the Bulldogs in the seventh.