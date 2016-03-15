San Marcos Softball Goes on Offensive in Win over Nordhoff

Softball

Hailee Rios and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner combined on a one-hitter and San Marcos hit two homers and three doubles in a 7-0 non-league softball win at Nordhoff on Tuesday.

Rios hit a solo homer in the first inning to get the Royals going. Hailey Fryklund belted a solo shot in the fourth inning to give the Royals a 4-0 lead.

Rios, Cara Christian and Alana Ochoa all had doubles. Rios went 3 for 4 and scored two runs.

As a pitcher, Rios allowed one hit and struck out six in four innings. Huerta-Leipner pitched the final three innings and struck out three.



San Marcos (5-2) is at Pioneer Valley on Wednesday. e

San Marcos…101 112 0 – 7 10 1

Nordhoff…000 000 0 – 0 1 1

SM: Rios, Huerta-Leipner and Cunnison; N: Mimpee, Best and Dickson

W-Rios (2-0), L-Mimpee

2B- SM: Ochoa, Christian, Rios

HR- SM: Rios, Fryklund

