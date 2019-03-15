Pixel Tracker

Softball

San Marcos Softball Has 2 Big Innings in Win Over Cabrillo

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 15, 2019 | 7:13 p.m.

San Marcos erupted for seven runs in the second inning and routed Cabrillo 13-2 in a Channel League softball game on Friday at San Marcos.

Allie Fryklund went 2 for 3 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored to lead a 12-hit attack.

Kyla Robbins and Maddy Leung both went 2-3 and drove in runs, and Robbins had a double. Claire Early and Morgan Jensen each hit two-run doubles.

Cabrillo scored two runs in the fourth but San Marcos answered with six in the bottom of the inning. The Royals put together five consecutive singles and had a total of eight singles in the inning.

San Marcos is now 5-4 overall ande 5-1 in league.

