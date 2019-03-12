San Marcos Softball Pulls Away From Cabrillo, 10-4

San Marcos erupted for five runs in the seventh to pull away from Cabrillo, 10-4, in a Channel League softball game on Tuesday at Cabrillo.
Ahead 5-3, freshman Cassandra Perez and Sinai Miranda hit consecutive RBI singles ot make it 8-4. A fielder's choicde and a RBI single by Maddy Leung completed the Royals' scoring.
Cabrillo brought seven players to the plate in the bottom of the seven but could only score one run.
The Royals took a 5-0 lead after three innings, but Cabrillo scored three in the sixth to make things interesting.
Kyla Robbins paced a 13-hit attack for the Royals, going 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs and a run scored. Allie Fryklund hit a pair of doubles, drove in three runs and scored three. Cunnison went 3-5 and scored twice and Perez was 2-4 with a RBI and a run.