San Marcos Softball Rolls in Season Opener, 11-1

Softball

San Marcos softball capitalized on four walks in the first inning and scored three runs en route to an 11-1 softball win over Lompoc on Tuesday.

Morgan Jensen singled in a run, Aliyah Huerta-Leipner had a RBI sacrifice fly and Megan Cunnison drove in a run on a fielder's choice to get the Royals rolling.

San Marcos loaded the bases in the third and scored two runs. Cunnison's sac fly brought in Hailey Fryklund and Paige Powell doubled in Allie Fryklund (Hailey's younger sister).

Huerta-Leipner his a solo homer in the fourth, and the Royals put the game away with five runs in the sixth. They sent 11 hitters to the plate.

Huerta-Leipner allowed one earned run in four innings and Allie Fryklund pitched two scoreless innings for the save.

On offense, Jensen was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI, Allie Fryklund was 2-3 also with 2 RBI, Hailey Fryklund, Huerta-Leipner and Cunnison also had 2 RBI apiece and Powell collected a double with an RBI.

The Royals play at Santa Maria on Wednesday.