San Marcos Softball Shut Out by Santa Paula, 1-0

Softball

San Marcos faced strong pitching from Santa Paula and lost a 1-0 non-league decision in a non-league softball game on Thursday at the Royals' diamond.

The Cardinals struck out 13 San Marcos hitters.

Santa Paula, the top-ranked team in CIF-SS Division 6, scored the game's only run in the third inning. The Cardinals hit a triple off San Marcos starter Allie Fryklund and scored the run on groundout.

Fryklund struck out four in three innings and walked one before being relieved by Aliyah Huerta-Leipner.

Huerta-Leipner allowed one hit, walked one and struck out seven.

San Marcos threatened in the bottom of the seventh. Huerta-Leipner hit a lead-off double and reached third on a ground out, but the Royals couldn't get the run across. and fell to 9-2 on the season.

Santa Paula is 15-1.

