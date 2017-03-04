Friday, June 1 , 2018, 1:41 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

San Marcos Softball Splits Doubleheader at Simi Manlet Tournament

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | March 4, 2017 | 10:00 p.m.

The San Marcos girls softball team split a pair of non-league games on Saturday at the Simi Manlet Tournament.

The Royals won the first game 4-1 against Alemany. Savannah Tait singled in the bottom of the first and Hailee Rios tripled her home for a 1-0 lead.  With two outs in the second inning, Aliyah Huerta-Leipner tripled. Tait followed with an RBI single, and after reaching second on a passed ball, scored on a Rios RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

Alemany scored a run in the fourth to cut into the deficit, but Rios tripled again and scored on a Hailey Fryklund single to close out the scoring.

Rios had a huge day, going 3-for-3 with two triples and two RBI, in addition to striking out eight in four innings of pitching while allowing only one run.

In the second game, San Marcos fell 5-1 to Burroughs with Alex Pitchford scoring the Royals' lone run. 

"We hit the ball well, but Burroughs made some good plays to keep us off the scoreboard," explained San Marcos coach Jeff Swann.

San Marcos is now 3-2 and will travel north to face Cabrillo on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 