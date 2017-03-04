San Marcos Softball Splits Doubleheader at Simi Manlet Tournament

Softball

The San Marcos girls softball team split a pair of non-league games on Saturday at the Simi Manlet Tournament.

The Royals won the first game 4-1 against Alemany. Savannah Tait singled in the bottom of the first and Hailee Rios tripled her home for a 1-0 lead. With two outs in the second inning, Aliyah Huerta-Leipner tripled. Tait followed with an RBI single, and after reaching second on a passed ball, scored on a Rios RBI single for a 3-0 lead.

Alemany scored a run in the fourth to cut into the deficit, but Rios tripled again and scored on a Hailey Fryklund single to close out the scoring.

Rios had a huge day, going 3-for-3 with two triples and two RBI, in addition to striking out eight in four innings of pitching while allowing only one run.

In the second game, San Marcos fell 5-1 to Burroughs with Alex Pitchford scoring the Royals' lone run.

"We hit the ball well, but Burroughs made some good plays to keep us off the scoreboard," explained San Marcos coach Jeff Swann.

San Marcos is now 3-2 and will travel north to face Cabrillo on Tuesday.

