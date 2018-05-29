San Marcos Softball Travels to Royal for CIF-SS Division 4 Semifinal Game

Softball

The San Marcos softball team is one step away from reaching the CIF-Southern Section Finals for the second straight year.

The Royals (20-9) travel to Simi Valley on Tuesday to take on fourth-seeded Royal (21-6) in a Division 4 semifinal game at 3:30 p.m.

The other semifinal has second-seeded Sonora playing at Santa Fe.

The winners meet for the championship on Saturday in Irvine. San Marcos lost in last year's final to Channel League rival Buena.

San Marcos advanced to the semifinals with a convincing 5-2 quarterfinal win over San Dimas last Thursday at home.

Royal squeaked out a 1-0 win over Schurr, getting three-hitter from sophomore pitcher Hannah Sattler.

The Highlanders have posted wins this season against strong programs like Simi Valley and Camarillo.

“They play at that level,” San Marcos coach Jeff Swann said. “I had a feeling they would be one of the tougher teams in our division. They play in this area and we know the caliber (of softball played). We know what it is and we know they’re a good team, so we got our work cut out for us.”