Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 6:20 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

San Marcos Softball Wins Dramatic League Finale, 2-1

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 11, 2017 | 6:45 p.m.

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner singled in Alex Pitchford in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting the San Marcos softball team to a 2-1 walk-off Channel League win over Ventura on Senior Day. 

"It was Senior Day, and all four seniors played a big role in our win," said coach Jeff Swann.

Michelle Henderson went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, Alex Pitchford was 2-3 with a double, Lauren Pitchford had a hit and a sacrifice bunt and Hailee Rios went the distance on the mound, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Freshman Savannah Tait hit a homer to lead off sixth inning to give San Marcos a 1-0 lead.

Ventura tied the score against Rios in the top of the seventh on a lead-off double and a one-out single. With two outs and a runner on third, Ventura bunted and the throw was offline to first base. The runner at third broke for home but was nailed at the plate on a throw from first baseman Hailey Fry to catcher Morgan Jensen.

San Marcos (19-7, 9-3 in league) will learn its CIF playoff draw on Monday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 