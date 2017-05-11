San Marcos Softball Wins Dramatic League Finale, 2-1

Softball

Aliyah Huerta-Leipner singled in Alex Pitchford in the bottom of the seventh inning, lifting the San Marcos softball team to a 2-1 walk-off Channel League win over Ventura on Senior Day.

"It was Senior Day, and all four seniors played a big role in our win," said coach Jeff Swann.

Michelle Henderson went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, Alex Pitchford was 2-3 with a double, Lauren Pitchford had a hit and a sacrifice bunt and Hailee Rios went the distance on the mound, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Freshman Savannah Tait hit a homer to lead off sixth inning to give San Marcos a 1-0 lead.

Ventura tied the score against Rios in the top of the seventh on a lead-off double and a one-out single. With two outs and a runner on third, Ventura bunted and the throw was offline to first base. The runner at third broke for home but was nailed at the plate on a throw from first baseman Hailey Fry to catcher Morgan Jensen.



San Marcos (19-7, 9-3 in league) will learn its CIF playoff draw on Monday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.