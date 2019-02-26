San Marcos Softball Wins on Maddy Leung’s Walk-Off 3-Run Homer

Softball

Maddy Leung hit a walk-off three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give San Marcos an 11-10 comeback win over Lompoc in a Channel League softball game on Tuesday.

The Royals won despite making five errors.

"This wasn't our best game defensively, but I am really proud of the different players that stepped up big today," coach Jeff Swann said. "Down 10-4, there was no quit in this team. They showed great poise, determination and grit to overcome that six-run deficit."

Kyla Robbins led off the seventh with a single, Sinai Miranda singled with one out and Leung game up with two outs in the inning. She worked the count to 2-1 before ripping a line dive over the left-center field fence.

Leung was 2 for 4 with a double, homer and five RBI. Claire Early went 3-4 with a RBI and a run scored, Allie Fryklund and Robbins each went 2-4 and Miranda was 2-3 with two runs scored.

San Marcos (2-2, 2-0 in league) plays host to Dos Pueblos on Friday.