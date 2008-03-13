San Marcos Splashes Past Oxnard in Dual Meet

San Marcos opened its swimming and diving season Thursday by squeaking out a victory over Oxnard, 87-85. Three Royals stood out in the win:

• Sam Boysel, first place, 200 Free, and second place, 100 Fly. Boysel was just off his personal best in the 200 Free and beat his previous best 100 fly time by 2 seconds.

• Lance Curtiss, first place, 50 Free and 100 Free. Curtiss was just off his best times from last year in the 50 free.

• Ian Donahue, first place, diving. Thursday was Donahue’s first meet in the diving event and he looked great on all six of his dives.

Next up for San Marcos (1-0), is a dual meet with Dos Pueblos on Thursday.

200 Medley Relay

1 — Oxnard: Naumann, Hunter, Eckhart, Hardison, 1:54.12

2 — San Marcos: Kuhn, Donahue, Boysel, Shafer

200 Free

1 — San Marcos: Sam Boysel, 1:58.80

3 — San Marcos: Brett Zylstra

200 IM

1 — Oxnard: Eckhart, 2:11.09

3 — San Marcos: Erik Shafer

50 Free

1 — San Marcos: Lance Curtiss, :23.20

2 — San Marcos: Brett Zylstra, :25.12

3 — San Marcos: Kris Hummel, :25.62

1 M Diving

1 — San Marcos: Ian Donahue, 107.50

2 — San Marcos: Vincent Foisy, 94.3

3 — San Marcos: Preston Ames, 87.85

100 Butterfly

1 — Oxnard: Harlin, 1:03.14

2 — San Marcos: Boysel

100 Free

1 — San Marcos: Lance Curtiss, :53.47

3 — San Marcos: Kris Hummel, :55.91

500 Free

1 — Oxnard: Barker, 5:44.54

3 — San Marcos: Jon Kuhn

200 Free Relay

1 - San Marcos: Lance Curtiss, Kris Hummel, Brett Zylstra, Erik Shafer, 1:38.74

100 Backstroke

1 — Oxnard Naumann, 1:02.69

3 — San Marcos: Jon Kuhn

100 Breast

1 — Oxnard: Eckhart, 1:10.96

2 — San Marcos: Erik Shafer

3 — San Marcos: Ian Donahue

400 Free Relay

1 — Oxnard: Eckhart, Naumann, Harlin, Hunter, 3:34.45

2 — San Macos: Sam Boysel, Brett Zylstra, Kris Hummel, Lance Curtiss

Jeff Ashton coaches swimming and diving at San Marcos High.